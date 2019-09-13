<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 40-year-old man, Kingsley Madukwe, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his wife, Glory Madukwe, to death.

Kingsley allegedly slapped his 40-year-old wife, a mother of eight, who had a month-old baby over her alleged refusal to breastfeed the crying baby.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a statement on Friday.

The suspect, a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) was said to have been enraged when his late wife abandoned the crying baby, reportedly drew her back while she was leaving the bedroom for the leaving room and slapped her.

The slap, according to the PPRO turned deadly as his wife who had complained of tiredness reportedly fell down and died on the spot.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a report by one Chief Rafiu Gbadamosi, the Baale of Egando in Atan-Ota, that the couple had a minor misunderstanding as a result of which the husband beat the wife to death at about 11:30pm.

Oyeyemi said, “On the strength of the report, the DPO Atan Ota division, SP Salau Abiodun, led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, an Okada rider who is an indigene of Ihiala in Anambra State, stated that his late wife, a mother of eight was having a month old baby and that the baby was crying which made him wake his wife up to breastfeed the baby, but she refused, claiming that she was too tired to breastfeed the baby at that time.

“He stated further that the victim got up and was going to the sitting room leaving the baby behind and this got him annoyed, consequent upon which he drew her back and gave her a hot slap.

“The woman there and then fell down and gave up the ghost. The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the General Hospital Ota mortuary for post mortem examination.”

The PPRO said, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.