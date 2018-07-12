Gabriel Fasoyin, a 64-year-old man, has reportedly killed his grandson, Seun Fasoyin, at Agric Settlement, Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo state.

It was learnt that Gabriel shot the boy with a dane gun on Wednesday under the influence of alcohol.

The grandfather, who was said to be fond of getting drunk, has been arrested by the State Police Command.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at an undisclosed morgue.

A source told newsmen that the suspect was drunk on the day he killed his grandson and was locked inside a room in order to avoid embarrassing the family.

“The man was fond of drinking too much of alcohol and his family members were not happy with the habit because he always messed himself up whenever he drank.

“At times, he would drink, get unconscious and start urinating all over his body. The family members were not happy with his drinking habit and they have made several efforts to change him but not successful.

“On that day, he had drunk as usual. So, in order not to embarrass the family again, he was locked up in a room so that he could sleep. But he did not.

“As Seun, his grandson, was trying to lock the room with a key, the man brought out a dane gun and shot the boy,” the source said.

Femi Joseph, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident.

Joseph said the suspect had been arrested and was currently in the police custody while investigation was ongoing.

He said: “I can confirm that the boy was shot by his grandfather. The man is already with us.

“The boy was shot at a close range and died on the spot. We have commenced investigation into the matter.”

The PPRO said the suspect would be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation.