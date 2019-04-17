<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 28-year-old man in Nembe LGA of Bayelsa State has allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face over suspicion of cheating.

The suspect, identified as Munabo Tonworio, an indigene of Agada-Ama community in Nembe LGA, was reported to have pulled a gun and shot his girlfriend, Victoria Ekalamene, 34, in the face, while she was answering a call from an unidentified person.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at about 11pm at Oluasiri community in the same LGA.

The victim, an indigene of the community, was said to have haboured the suspect from discovery by security personnel, as he was said to be on the wanted list of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Joint Military Task Force code named Operation Delta Safe, over alleged involvement in voodoo preparation for suspected kidnappers.

The suspect was said to have been apprehended and tied close to the corpse of the deceased.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the police in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said: “On 14/04/2019 at about 2245 hours, one Munabo Tonworio ‘m’ 28 years shot dead his lover one Victoria Ekalamene ‘f’ 34 years, after a quarrel at the residence of the deceased in Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“The murder weapon, a locally cut-to-size gun and an expended AA ammunition were recovered from the scene. The suspect has been arrested and is being detained at the SCIID, Yenagoa. Investigation is ongoing.”