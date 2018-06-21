A jealous man has allegedly set his rival ablaze in Baba village in the Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to reports, one Baba Mohammed was annoyed that a man, Usman Tetengi, was trying to date a woman he (Mohammed) is interested in.

Mohammed, according to information, had asked his rival to leave the lady for him because it was his intention to marry her but the deceased did not heed the warning.

It was gathered that when Tetengi refused to stop chasing the lady, he decided to eliminate him so that the woman would become his sole property.

The report said Mohammed traced his rival to under a tree where he was taking a nap and sprayed the whole area with petrol after which he tied a handkerchief to a long stick with which he set the area on fire.

Tetengi was burnt beyond recognition by the fire and was first admitted at the Kutigi General Hospital before being referred to the Gwagwalada General Hospital where he eventually died.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Minna on Thursday, saying the suspect Mohammed had been arrested and would be charged to court on the completion of investigation into the crime.

Mohammed, who was also paraded before newsmen, did not show remorse for the crime he committed.

He blamed the deceased for the whole drama saying: “Next time when he comes to this world he will not follow the woman another person wants to marry.

“I don’t regret my action because if I did not kill him he would have killed me, so let him go in his next world he will not join issues with me again.”