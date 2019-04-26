<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 24-year old man has reportedly set his 64-year old father ablaze for allegedly killing his mother in Abube-Uno community, Nando, in Anambra East local government area of Anambra state.

The man, identified as Abuchi Onuorah, was said to have slaughtered the deceased body before setting his corpse ablaze.

It was gathered that the deceased, Mr. Onyiauke Onuorah, was trailed to his room and murdered, before his corpse was dragged outside and burnt.

A resident of the area who preferred anonymity, said the deceased was killed by his son for allegedly masterminding the death of his 51-year old estranged wife, Okwundu Onuora.

He alleged that the deceased used diabolical powers to inflict disease on the wife for flaunting his instructions not to visit their daughter, Nede, after delivery.

He said, “Onyiauke threatened his wife that if she went for their daughter’s ‘Omugwo’ at Nteje, she would not come back alive.

“But the woman went against her husband’s directive. During the visit, she was struck by a mysterious stroke and died two days later.”

According to him, before her death, the woman had revealed to her children how their father threatened to kill her spiritually if she dared to visit their sister that put to bed.

“So, when she eventually died and the message got to her children, one of her sons, Abuchi, dashed to their father’s room, dismembered him with cutlass and poured fuel on his charred remains and set it on fire,” he sobbed.

The Nation further learnt that Abuchi fled the community before the arrival of police operatives, who reportedly parked the deceased burnt body parts and whisked it away.

It was also gathered that the deceased’s younger brother, Okechukwu Onuorah, was allegedly apprehended by the police when they could not lay hands on the principal suspect.

The chairman of Umuodolu kindred, Mr. Uju Egwuonwu, and President-General of Nando Development Union, Mr. Ignatus Aghadinaunor, confirmed the development.

Egwuonwu disclosed that Okechukwu was arrested in connection with the incident.

But the Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Muhammed, said he was not aware of the development.