An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a businessman, Abubakar Ibrahim, to seven years imprisonment for hitting a man on the head with a stick.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to one Musa Sani by hitting him on the head with a stick.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option of pay N100, 000 fine or go for seven years jail.

He, however, ordered the convict to pay N18, 000 as compensation to the complainant, failure of which he would be jailed for another 18 months imprisonment.

Suleiman said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who might want to indulge in such acts of cruelty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Daniel Longwal, told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 19, at the Nassarawa Gwong Police Station by one Musa Sani of Rikkos, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that while the complainant, a resident of the same address as the convict was at home performing his daily task, the convict hit him with a stick on the head and he sustained severe injury.

Longwal said that the offence committed contravened Section 216 of the Plateau State penal code.