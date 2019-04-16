<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Upper Area Court I, sitting in Kaswan Nama in Jos, on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old carpenter, Salisu Sani, to 18 months in prison for cheating a bride to be of N24,000.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, gave Sani with an option to pay a fine of N15,000.

Suleiman also ordered the convict to pay the complainant, Ummi Abdulsalam, N240000 as a compensation.

The judge ordered that if Sani failed to pay the money to Abdulsalam, he will be sentenced to another five years in prison.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gowat, told the court that the case was reported on April 10, at the Laranto Police station by the complainant who resides at Fatimah Street, Jos.

Gowat said that the complainant gave the convict N240000 to make a bed, dressing mirror and a wardrobe in preparation for her wedding and he used it for his personal needs.

The convict pleaded guilty to the offence.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 296 and 306 of Plateau State Penal Code law.