



One Adekunle Olalere has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a two-year-old girl in Ogun.

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta found the 35-year-old Olalere guilty of the offence and convicted him for having unlawful carnal knowledge of the innocent girl.

Olalere, a resident of 18 Bashorun Street, Olowotedo, Mowe, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi, on Tuesday, said the evidence presented before the court by the prosecution was tenable.





Based on the evidence, the judge said he found and held that “the convict had sexual intercourse with the child and is guilty as charged.”

Newsmen report that the Assistant Chief State Counsel, Mrs Oluyemisi Aruleba, had informed the court during proceedings that the convict committed the offence, thereby contravening Section 32 of the Child Right Law of Ogun State, 2006.

She disclosed that the victim’s mother was living with the convict, helping his wife to sell foodstuffs and other items.

Aruleba added that one day, the mother returned home and found out that her daughter had been sexually abused by the convict.