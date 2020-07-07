



An Osun State High Court sitting in Ile Ife has sentenced a 37-years old man, Oluleke Ogunyemi to death by hanging for alleged murder.

Ogunyemi was said to have killed one Moshood Babalola on 17th of February 2010 at about 10am at a village called Agbedegbede in Ile Ife, Osun State.

Ogunyemi was arraigned on 6th March, 2013 on two counts charge murder and conspiracy to murder an ofgence contrary to section 319 and 324 criminal Code Laws cap 34, Laws of Osun State.

Ogunyemi was said to have killed Moshood Babalola by cutting off his head with knife and kept his lifeless body in the house at Iredunmi Area in Ile Ife.

Upon serious search for Moshood, his father, Sikiru Babalola lodged complaint at Moree Police Station where investigation took place and upon search of Ogunyemi’s house, the detectives discovered the decomposing body of moshood in his house.





Prosecution counsel from the Ministry of Justice Lawyer Tijani Adekilekun had earlier called (5) five withness and rendered several exhibit to proof the case.

Adekilekun also informed the Court through one of his withness inspector Rasheedat Olanrewaju told the Court that she was among three (3) Police men that went to a Village at Agbedegbede area and also her team went to the house of the convict for search warrant and during their searching they saw decomposed of one lifeless body in the convict house.

In his additional statement after discovered of deceased corpse in his house on 25th February, 2010 Ogunyemi confess that he kill Moshood Babalola for rituals.

Justice Adedotun Onibokun found the accused guilty of the charges preferred against him.

Counsel to the accused pleaded to the court to tamper Justice with mercy claimed his client is first offender.

In his judgement Justice Onibokun sentenced him to death by hanging.