The father of 25-year-old man, Hassan Abdullahi, has called on the Nigerian police to obey a court order to pay him N10 million compensation over the death of his son following alleged brutality by the operatives of the Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Alfa Abdullahi told BBC Hausa morning programme on Wednesday how a minor family disagreement between Hassan and his cousin took them to a police station in Kano.

At the station, he alleged SARS officials changed the case to robbery and brutalised Hassan, leading to his death.

In the interview with Muktar Bawa of BBC, Mr Abdullahi stated, “They were cousins, brother and sister. They quarrelled and the sister reported Hassan to the police station.

“But at the station, the police told me that they were armed robbers and took them to SARS where my son, Hassan, was tortured in their custody.

“The SARS later called me that very night that my son was vomiting blood. I went there in the morning and found my son unable to speak. They then agreed to grant him bail. I rushed him to hospital where he died” said Mr Abdullahi.

“I took the case to the high court here in Kano. The court ruled that we should be paid N10 million as compensation but the police have refused to comply with the court order since 2015.

“The police appealed the judgement but I was called only once. That was how the case died.”

Mr Abdullahi narrated that Hassan had gained admission to an Egyptian university just before his death.

“His uncle agreed to sponsor him in the school, his travelling visa was ready and he was just waiting for departure before the incident happened. The visa and admission letter are still with me and since then, I have not been normal because of the trauma I went through.”

Asked by his interviewer what he expected of the order of the acting president on the SARS, Mr Abdullahi said unless the unit is reorganised to stop abuses of human rights and bring about an attitudinal change of its officials, it would produce only “a useless name change.”

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday ordered the reorganisation of SARS, a police unit notorious for human rights abuses.

Mr Osinbajo also asked the human rights commission to investigate the various cases of rights abuses by the unit.