A 45-year-old man, Solomon Olatunji, has dragged his wife, Alaba, before an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking the dissolution of their 14-year-old union over alleged stubbornness.

Solomon, while testifying before the court on Tuesday, alleged that his wife was in the habit of fomenting trouble among her neighbours.

According to him, Alaba finds pleasure in nagging him, cursing neighbours or anyone that crosses her path and never obeying his instructions.

”I have been enduring her stubbornness over time hoping that she would change for the better but her bad attitude is getting worse by the day.

”Even our neighbours are tired of her stubbornness and have advised me to do away with her to avoid unpleasant occurrence,” the petitioner said.

In her defence, Alaba accused her husband of engaging in extra marital affairs, saying his infidelity was the major cause of her stubbornness.

She added that Solomon was failing in his paternal responsibilities but preferred to cater for his six step- children from his newly married wife.

She, however, objected to the petitioner’s application for divorce and pleaded with the court to allow her and Solomon settle the matter out of court.

The court’s president, Chief Mukaila Balogun, implored the petitioner to give room for settlement and admonished the respondent to change from her bad attitude.

Balogun adjourned the case until August 20, for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.