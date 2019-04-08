<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for going about with human parts in Ijero Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The suspect, Nifemi, was arrested by police on Saturday during a stop-and-search operation.

An eye witness who craved anonymity told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday the suspect was nabbed while going to Okemesi Ekiti with severed hands of a human being.

Before the arrest, Police in Ijero Division had beefed up security across the local government following tip-off from the public that bandits were planning to invade the area.

The source said the young man was said to have kept the human parts in a polythene bag and was apprehended along Ijero-Ikoro road while going to Okemesi to sell to customers.

“When quizzed by the police, the young man said he got the two hands at Asa farmstead near Okemesi and brought it to Ijero.

“He told the police that he wanted to take the human parts to Okemesi to go and sell to some people”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the arrest.

Ikechukwu added investigations have begun into the case on how to arrest the suspect’s syndicates.

“Our men arrested him during one of our operations. We are gathering more facts about the case because we are aware he has been operating with some people and they have to be brought to book,” he said.