A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of one Joseph Omonigho in prison custody for allegedly beating his father.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, who gave the order, said he should be remanded until October 3 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Omonigho, of Kado, Abuja, faces a four-count of criminal force, assault, causing hurt and continuance in nuisance.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, had told the court that one David Omonigho, of the same address, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja on September 5.

The prosecutor said the complainant accused the defendant, his son, of attacking and beating him up, thereby inflicting injuries on his face.

Ukagba also said that the complainant alleged that it was not the first time his son would be attacking him and other members of his family.

“Actually, the defendant has refused to heed several warnings from the police,” she said.

According to the c, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 263, 265, 244 and 199 of the Penal Code.