A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 28-year-old man, Datti Salisu, in prison for allegedly stabbing one Yusuf Tukur, an Okada rider, to death.

Salisu, who lives at Kademi Village, Gaya Local Government area of Kano State, is facing three counts of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The Senior Magistrate, Zubair Inuwa, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody pending advice on the matter by the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case has been adjourned till August 7, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sergeant Yakubu Galadima, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 8 at 7 p.m. in Gaya local government area of the state.

“The accused conspired with one Sule Sani of the same address, who is now at large, went to Wudil Town and charter one Okada man Tukur, 30, of Wudil Local Government area of the state.”

Galadima said that the accused told the deceased to take them to Kademi village on his Bajaj motorcycle valued N150,000.

“On their way, the accused diverted the Okada rider to a nearby bush and stabbed him to death with a knife, buried him and made away with the said motorcycle.”

Salisu had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The offences contravened sections 6 and 97 of Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act, 2004 as amended, and Section 221 of the penal code.