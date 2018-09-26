A 29-year-old unemployed man, Samson Micheal, who allegedly stabbed his neighbour to death over an argument, was on Wednesday remanded at Ikoyi Prison by a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Peter Ojo, remanded the accused following a not guilty plea to a one-count of murder.

Ojo ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice and adjourned the case until October 26.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Roman Unuigbe, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 13, at Mabayoje Close in Alakuko area of Lagos State.

Unuigbe alleged that the deceased had an argument with the accused which resulted in a fist fight.

“In the course of the fight, the accused went into the kitchen, picked a knife and stabbed the deceased with it.

“My Lord, we have the knife as an exhibit and witnesses that were present when the murder occurred.

“The accused had also earlier written and signed a confessional statement when he was brought to the police station for questioning,” he said.

He said the offence contravened Sections 222 and 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).