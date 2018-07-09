An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 40-year-old man, Abiodun Akomolafe, in prison over alleged rape of a five-year-old minor.

The accused, who has no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ayodele Afolabi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 7 in Ado-Ekiti.

Afolabi said the accused defiled a five-year-old girl.

He said that the offence contravened Section 31 (2) of Child Rights Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending the receipt of legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until Aug. 13 for mention.