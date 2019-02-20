



A Yaba Magistrates ‘ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday remanded a 28-year-old man, Kazeem Aleshinloye, in Kirikiri Maximum Prisons over alleged killing of a man accused of stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, remanded Aleshinloye and ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offences with some other persons still at large, on Dec. 22 at 4.30a.m. at CAC St., Powerline area of Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Olaluwoye alleged that the defendant used a plank to beat the deceased (unidentified male) to death because he was accused of stealing electrical appliances from a house on the street.

According to her, the defendant beat up the deceased with some neighbours and passersby.

“My Lord, they accused the deceased of stealing some equipment which were not even found on him and ended up beating him to death.

“They didn’t call the police, they just administered jungle justice to the deceased.

“Investigations is still ongoing to identify the other culprits that beat the deceased to death,” the prosecutor said.

Olaluwoye said that the deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital when the police arrived, but he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The offences contravened Sections 222 and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until April 10.