An incestuous 60-year-old father, Amusat Ashiru, who allegedly defiled his 12-year-old daughter, was on Thursday in Lagos remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O.Osunsanmi, who had refused to take plea of the accused, said the accused should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ashiru, a driver, who resides at Orisunbare, Shasha, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for defilement.

The accused committed the offence sometime in May at his residence as he had canal knowledge of his daughter several times, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court.

“The girl, who has been staying with his uncle since her parents separated, decided to live with her father.

“She moved into her father’s house three months ago and since that day, her father had turned her into a sex machine,” he said.

Ayorinde said the girl, who could no longer tolerate her father’s constant sexual demands, ran away from home and was begging people to accommodate her in their homes.

“A good Samaritan, who met her on the road begging for where to sleep, interrogated her and she told her what her father has been doing to her.

“The woman reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 6 for mention.