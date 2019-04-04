<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ogba Chief Magistrates Court on Tuesday ordered for the remand of a 39-year-old man, Fatai Oladapo, for allegedly fiddling with the breast of a teenage girl.

The accused who is in court on a two count charge of assault and rape allegedly committed the offence on March 20, 2019, at Alaba Street in Egbeda area of Lagos where they reside.

The police said the accused allegedly lured the girl into his apartment, and suspiciously started fiddling with her breast in other to arouse her feelings into making love to her.

The police said the accused did not stop at that as he allegedly went ahead into having canal knowledge of the girl whom he had allegedly rendered powerless.

The prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, said that the young girl broke down in tears when she realized that she had been defiled by the accused.

The Prosecutor said that the girl reported the matter to her parents who in turned dragged the matter to the police.

He said the case was later transferred to the Gender Section of the Police Command for further investigation.

“However, my Lord, during interrogation, Oladapo denied raping the teenage girl as she had claimed but that he had sex with her with her consent and not the other way round” he said.

The Prosecutor said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, ordered that the case be charged to court upon the insistence of the girl that she was raped.

Inspector Christopher John, told the court that the girl was still a minor and the matter would require the legal advise from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. Peter Nwaka, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody without an option of bail.