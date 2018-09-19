A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered the remand of 28-year-old man, Sunday Lazarus, who allegedly defiled his sister’s friend’s 11-year-old daughter.

The plea of Lazarus who is facing a two-count charge of sexual assault and rape, was not taken because of the nature of the offences.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias, ordered that the accused be remanded in Ikoyi Prison, pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and adjourned the case until Oct. 19

The prosecutor, Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode, had told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences sometimes in July at No. 34, Surulere St., Oworonsoki, Lagos.

She alleged that the accused had carnal knowledge of the minor on two occasions.

“The accused’s sister and the girl’s mother are friends and neighbours; the mother left her in the custody of her friend when she went to the market.

“The accused’s sister who wanted to buy something outside the compound, left the girl and her six-year-old brother in the room while they were watching cartoon on her phone.

“The accused who lives with his sister saw her leaving the house and used the opportunity to sexually assaulted her.

“The six-year-old boy who the accused thought was too small to understand what happened, was the one that reported what happened to their mother.

“Your honour, the medical report showed evidence of penetration,” she said.

The offences contravened Sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised)

According to Section 137, “Any person who has unlawful sexual intercourse with a child is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for life.”

Section 263 carries five years imprisonment for offenders.