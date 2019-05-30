<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Thursday ordered that a 32-year-old man, Ikhime Lester, who allegedly battered his wife, be remanded in prison.

According to newsmen the defendant, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja, is charged with criminal force and assault.

The Judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, remanded the defendant to enable him engage the services of a lawyer.

Balarabe adjourned the matter until July 3, for hearing.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the defendant, without any provocation, attacked and battered his wife Sylvia, causing her injuries on her face on May 22.

He is on admission at the Kubwa General Hospital for treatment.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty.