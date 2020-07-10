



An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 20-year-old man, Kehinde Oke, in a correctional centre for allegedly robbing one Prof. Micheal Ige of his valuables in his residence.

Oke, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of rape and armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the accused committed the offences ‎on or at about Dec. 22, 2019 at Emure-Ekiti.

He alleged that the accused went to the residence of Prof. Ige at night; stole his laptop, phones and vandalised his cars, all valued N1million.

“After the robbery, the accused went ahead to rape a 55-year-old woman in the building of the professor.





“The accused was recently arrested for another case of armed robbery and some of the belongings of the professor were found in his custody during investigations,’’ the prosecutor said.

‎The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 2(1)(a);and (b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms (Special Provision)Act Cap 2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Section 2(2) of the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) amended Law 2019.

The Magistrate, Mr Lawal Abdulhamid, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre pending his receipt of legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPPs)

The court adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.