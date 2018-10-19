



An Osun Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded a 30-year old man, Olafare Muhyideen, in prison custody for alleged N1.3 million fraud.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode did not grant the accused bail, saying: “This will serve as deterrent to others that are fond of the atrocities.”

Ijiyode, therefore, ordered for the remand of the accused in Ile-Ife prisons.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt Bassey Asukwo, had told the court that the accused committed the offence in May at House 2, Ife City Line 2, Zone 4, Ile-Ife.

Asukwo alleged that the accused conspired with others now at large to commit felony to obtain money under false pretence.

He added that the accused obtained N1,340,000 from one Adeturinmo Adeniyi with the pretence to get him Fiji Visa, but converted the money to his own use.

The Prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Osun 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of intent to commit felony, fraud and stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Olalekan Babatunde, applied for the bail of the accused in most Liberal term, and pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Oct 24, for ruling on the application.