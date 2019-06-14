<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Imo State Command, has arrested one Paul Ihuaku for allegedly raping his mother.

It was gathered that 45-year-old Ihuaku hails from Umueke Ezagbogu in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Raji Ibrahim, said the suspect was arrested by the operatives of the corps following a tip-off.

It was gathered that after the incident, the mother reported the suspect to the youth in the area, who apprehended him and alerted men of the corps.

“The men of the command later proceeded to the residence of the suspect and arrested him,” he added.

Fielding questions from journalists, the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“After drinking on that fateful evening, there was a heavy downpour and I could not resist the urge for sex; so, I had to use a local pistol to threaten my mother to submission and I later raped her,” Ihuaku stated.

Asked if he was married, the suspect said he did not have the means yet, as he was not doing anything tangible.

“I was not bewitched. I was under the influence of alcohol,” he added.

It was also gathered that the incident took place in the village house the suspect is living in with his mother.

The mother (name withheld) confessed that the incident was the second time.

She said, “I was in the kitchen and saw him (Ihuaku) with a pistol. He used it to threaten me. He told me that he would kill me. I could not do anything other than to beg him to drop the gun.

“It was in the process that he threw me on the ground and it (rape) happened.

“I had to call on the youth the next morning, as the incident happened when it was already dark and damp. The youth later went to the NSCDC headquarters in Itu to report him, hence his arrest.”