



The police in Yobe State have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 90-year-old woman in her house.

The police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, said the suspect, Mohammed Faruk, committed the alleged crime in Gadaka town.

Mr Abdulkarim said the accused admitted to the crime after a medical report confirmed the woman was raped.

“On 8/2/2021 at about 1400hrs Police in Fika Divisional police Headquarters apprehended one Mohammed Faruk of Gadaka town, 35 years old, who intruded into a 90 years old woman room in same area of Gadaka thereby molested, assaulted and raped her,” Mr Abdulkarim said in a statement.





“On preliminary investigation the culprits confessed to the commission of the said alleged rape. However, medical examination by medical facility Fika confirmed penetration and identified drips of semen believed to be the culprit ejaculation.

“The case is currently under investigation and onwards transfer to state CID for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.”