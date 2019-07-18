<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 35-year-old man, Abubakar Auwal, on Thursday prayed a Sharia court II, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to warn his wife, Shamsiyya Ahmad, against disrespecting him.

The complainant, who resides in Mando area of Kaduna, said he loves his wife but she does not accord him any respect, adding that she does only what pleases her.

“She doesn’t take care of our child and anytime I complained, she won’t listen to me.

“I have been defending her in my relative’s presence, but she has refused to change her ways”, he lamented.

On her part, the defendant, who did not deny the claim and promised to change for better.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties ruled that the defendant should write an undertaking, with a promise to change.

Nasir advised her to be submissive to her husband.