Man in police net for ‘killing’ lover’s husband

The police in Jigawa State have arrested a man for allegedly killing the husband of his suspected lover.

Abdullahi Sale, 22, allegedly killed Muhammad Tukur, also 22, after the latter accused him of having an affair with his wife.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, who disclosed this in a statement said the incident happened in Rabadan village in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He said late Mr Tukur had confronted Mr Sale over the suspected affair, warning him to stay off his wife. In the ensuing quarrel, Mr Sale inflicted injuries on the aggrieved husband with a machete he had snatched from him.

Mr Tukur died on January 7 at Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kudu where he had been taken for treatment for the injuries, the police spokesperson said.

Mr Adam added that the police commissioner in the state, Sale Tafida, has ordered a thorough investigation of the matter by the criminal investigation department at the command’s headquarters in Dutse.