A 22-year-old man, identified as Daibo Toju Davies, on Saturday, plunged into the lagoon from the Third Mainland bridge, inward Adeniji Adele Road in Lagos State

Witnesses said the incident occurred at about 9.30 am yesterday, explaining that a, Uber driver conveying the man said he resides at 17, Sosanya street, Soluyi, Gbagada, Lagos and was said to have told the driver of the Uber car he activated from a hospital in Gbagada to stop on the Third Mainland Bridge, after which he jumped into the water.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has commenced a search for the 22-year-old Daibo Davis who jumped from the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday.





The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that LASEMA was collaborating with some other agencies in the rescue operation.

According to him, a male adult named Daibo Davies, who was born on 22nd July, 1998, jumped into the lagoon – Adeniji Adele inward.

He said that Davis was coming from a hospital with an Uber taxi, when he stopped and jumped into the lagoon.

He said that LASEMA got information about Davies from the taxi driver.

“The Uber driver said the missing guy was residing at 17, Sosanya St., Gbagada Soluyi, Lagos.