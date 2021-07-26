Metro

Man pleads guilty to murder of Akwa Ibom job seeker

17 seconds ago
Anyanime Eno-Enyeneidung
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has paraded Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspect in the death of a job seeker, Inibong Umoren.

Uduak Akpan on Monday pleaded guilty to the murder of Iniubong Umoren, the Akwa Ibom woman who was lured out of her home with a fake job interview.

He was arraigned before a State High Court judge in Uyo.

Miss Umoren was raped and killed in April in the outskirts of Uyo by Mr Akpan who the police in Akwa Ibom State described as a serial rapist.

Her remains were buried in a shallow grave in Mr Akpan’s family house where the crime took place.

Mr Akpan, who was arraigned alongside his father, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.

The case is being prosecuted by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories