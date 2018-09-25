A 36-year old man was on Tuesday reportedly lynched by an angry mob in Amansea, Awka North local government area of Anambra State.

The victim, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was said to have severally burgled into people’s apartments at Amawarri area of the community.

It was gathered that he was already dead before the arrival of the police who stormed the area following a tip-off.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the Police Patrol team attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka, met the victim in an unconscious state on arrival to the scene.

“He was rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital where he was certified dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

Mohammed added that the corpse had been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy while efforts were being intensified to tracing and apprehending the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, enjoins members of the public to refrain from taking laws into their hands as the Command will not fold its arms and allow miscreants to disrupt public peace in the state,” he stated