A 25-year-old man has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly stealing a Firman electricity generator at the Medium Security Prisons Barracks, Kirikiri Town, Lagos State.

The accused person, Samson Obruche, was alleged to have stolen the property belonging to one Igbo Ebere Augustine.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Donjor Perezi, told Magistrate N.A Layeni of the Apapa Magistrate’s Court that Obruche, in the Apapa Magisterial District, “did steal Firman Generator valued fifty thousand Naira (50,000), property of one Igbo Ebere Augustine and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

The accused pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing preferred against him by the police.

His plea for a bail was, however, not granted by the court as Magistrate Layeni remanded the accused in prison custody.