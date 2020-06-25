



A forty-year-old man, Abdulrahaman Abdulkarim, is now in police net in Katsina for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her corpse inside a well.

Abdulkarim allegedly recently committed the offence at Madabu -Dabawa village in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman for the Katsina police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident at a press briefing on Thursday.

He said the victim, Wasila Sara, 19, was Abdulkarim’s junior wife.





The police spokesman said “On 14/06/2020 at about 02:00hrs, a distress call was received that one Abdulrahaman Abdulkarim, ‘m’, aged 40yrs of Madabu village, Dabawa, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State killed his junior wife one Wasila Sada, ‘f’, aged 19years and dumped her dead body in a well.

“Consequently, DPO Dutsinma led a team of detectives to the scene, recovered the body and took it to the General Hospital where it was confirmed dead by the attending physician after post mortem examination.

“The suspect has been arrested and is assisting the police in their investigation. An investigation is ongoing.”