The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mohammad Mustafa, has confirmed the killing of a woman by her father in-law, Mr Adesco, who also killed himself in Erovie quarters in Ozoro town.

Mr Mustafa said that the command had begun investigation into the incident to unravel its cause.

“We have since begun investigation into the matter with a view to unraveling the circumstances that may have led to the incident,” he said.

According to a witness who pleaded anonymity, Mr Adesco, 65, who was a famous hunter in the community, had a misunderstanding with the deceased woman earlier in the morning.

He said that the late Adesco committed the crime in the afternoon after the woman returned from farm.

He said that people from Aradhe/Ovrode community of Delta, the deceased woman`s place, had gone to inquire about the cause of their daughter`s death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident which was described as double tragedy, grounded business and social activities in the community for over three hours as the people rushed to the scene to have a glimpse of the incident.