A pregnant woman was at the weekend allegedly killed by her husband in Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The incident was said to have taken place in their apartment located at the last floor of a five-storey building at No. 9, Obosi street at about 10pm.

The suspect was said to have been issued quit notice in his former apartment by his landlord following the loss of his first wife in mysterious circumstances.

A resident of the area, who preferred anonymity, alleged that the suspect had met the deceased at the Onitsha Bridgehead market where she worked as a sales girl.

He said: “Both of them met at surgical equipment section of the Onitsha Bridgehead market where the man also trades in one of the lines of the surgical section.

“As the relationship continued, he impregnated her but she later suffered miscarriage under mysterious circumstances.





“The man quickly paid her bride price last December after the girl took in again.”

The man who alleged that the husband killed the wife for ritual purposes, said he threw her corpse of the wife from the last floor of the five-storey building.

“We learnt he was sacked from where he was formerly living under mysterious circumstances and the same thing has happened, he is a ritualist,” he said.

The body of the deceased was reportedly discovered by police detectives who stormed the scene and arrested suspect following a tip off.

The Divisional Police Officer of the area, Mr Rabiu Garba, confirmed the arrest of the husband.

He said the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, SIIB for further investigation.