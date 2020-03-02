<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 27 year old man, Ejike Okata, arrested by the Police in Ogun State, for allegedly killing his neighbour during an argument at Ayegbami community, in Ijebu ode area of the state, has attributed his action to anger.

The suspect who killed the 50-year-old neighbour with matchet was said to have taken to his heels upon realising the magnitude of his action, but was arrested two days after the incident. During interrogation, he blamed his action on anger.

He said. ”she accused me of stealing a phone and I was provoked”. When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The suspect was arrested following a report by the younger brother to the deceased at Obalende Police Division, Ijebu Ode on February 28, 2020, that his elder sister, who resided at Ayegbami area of Ijebu Ode, was macheted to death by his neighbour over a minor argument and that the suspect ran away immediately after the incident.





“Upon the report, the DPO Obalende division, CSP Omonijo Sunday, mobilized his detectives to the scene where the corpse of the victim was recovered and taken to Ijebu Ode General hospital mortuary for autopsy, while a serious manhunt was launched for the fleeing suspect.

“Efforts of the detectives yielded positive result today (yesterday) when the suspect was about boarding an Ebonyi state-bound motor but was apprehended by policemen, who have already laid an ambush for him due to intelligence information they already had about him.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who hails from Onueke in Eza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, confessed matcheting the deceased to death because she accused him of stealing a phone which infuriated him. He confessed further that he cut off the woman’s two hands because she wanted to struggle the cutlass with him. He has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution”.