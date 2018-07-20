A 19-year-old boy identified as Junior Omo Shaba has killed his lover and left her corpse by a roadside.

The incident happened at No. 2, Akugbe Street, Off Siluko road, Ogida, Egor local government area.

It was learnt the deceased, Matilda Odiri, who is 18 years old was stabbed to death inside her boyfriend’s room during an argument.

The deceased was said to have gone to her boyfriend’s house to spend the night when she was stabbed with a knife on her right upper breast.

Witnesses said the victim was stabbed at about 11pm after she accused her boyfriend of having affairs with other girls

The boyfriend reportedly dumped her body by the road side after killing her to cover his deeds.

He was said to have fled when his father called in the police.

Police sources said the suspect is currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The police source said the suspect confessed that he murdered his lover and dumped her body on the street to cover his evil deed after an argument ensued between them at night.

Shaba told the police that he killed his girlfriend with a knife which she used to peel some oranges they took that night.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said it was a case of murder and the suspect would soon be arraigned in court.