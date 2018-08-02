The police in Ondo State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Adewale Adegoroye, for allegedly killing his boss, Mr Akinmulero Akinwunmi, and carting away a sum of N700,000.

Akinwunmi, 45, was until his death the manager of Ondo Multipurpose Cooperative Union, Ondo City, Ondo State while the suspect was an assistant storekeeper of the company.

The suspect was among the seven suspects paraded by the Ondo State Police Command for offences such as murder, armed robbery, house and shop burglary and theft.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, who addressed journalists, said all the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Joseph said Adegoroye, who saw his boss bringing money into the office, followed him into the office and engaged him in an argument.

“When the argument became heated, the suspect stabbed the man, took the money and took to his heels.

“The manager was left in a pool of his blood and died before he could get to the state Specialist Hospital, Ondo while the suspect was apprehended by other workers of the cooperative union,” Joseph said.

The suspect, during an interview, confessed to have stabbed the man but never had the intention of killing him.

Adegoroye said he decided to confront the manager of the union because he had not been paid any salary since September 2017 that he joined the company.

“I went to my master’s office to confront him about the way I was being treated in the company. I was being used as a slave. I have no money to feed.

“When I got to his office, I challenged him that I was not being treated well. There was an argument. My master slapped me. I took the knife and stabbed him. I do not have the intention of killing him,” Adegoroye said.

The PPRO said the command also recovered an 18-seater Mazda bus that was stolen at Egbeda Park, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The bus with Registration Number LAGOS SMK 639 XP that was stolen on February 2, 2018, was recovered in Akure.

Joseph said the suspect, who is the driver of the bus, had told the police that the vehicle was sold to his boss in Abuja.

He also said one Charles Chidi was arrested at Idanre where they went for a robbery operation while other members of the gang were still at large.

The PPRO said one shot gun and four live bullets were recovered from the suspect.