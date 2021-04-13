



A 35-year-old man, Umaru Jibrin, has stabbed the Chief Imam of Enagi town, Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan, to death for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of his wives, Aisha Umar.

Jibrin was said to have caught the 48-year-old Imam Alhassan and his second wife in bed together in a neighbour’s house.

Jibrin was paraded at the Police headquarters in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday, where he narrated the incident.

He said on the fateful day, Alhassan had barely walked past him when his wife told him she was going to a toilet behind the compound.

Jibrin explained that when he did not see his wife for about an hour, he decided to go searching for her and he heard her voice in the neighbour’s house.





He added that he, however, became furious when the deceased cleric called him for dialogue over the incident and was not ready to take any blame for his wrongdoing.

“In the course of the discussion, things became heated, we argued with each other and I forcefully collected the iron rod with Alhaji Alhassan and stabbed him in the neck,” he said.

Jibrin thereafter ran away but was eventually apprehended at Batati village in Lavun local government area of the state.

Speaking while being paraded in Minna, Jibrin said he regretted his action as he did not know it will lead to the Chief Imam’s death.

Briefing journalists at the state police command headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspect confessed killing the Imam in the bout of anger.