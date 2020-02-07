<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 30-year-old man, identified as Monday Uwem, has reportedly killed his 26-year-old wife, Blessing Menaboo, at Akpama, a satellite fishing settlement of Opu Okumbiri, Akassa in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A community source told newsmen that her remains were discovered last Saturday in a shallow grave at the couple’s kitchen.

The suspect, who is in police custody, was said to have murdered the woman earlier in the day “as she wanted to opt out of their relationship.”

The man was said to have hurriedly buried her in the shallow grave to conceal his crime.

According to the source, “the neighbours became suspicious when they noticed the sudden disappearance of the woman and reported the matter to the Joint Task Force base at Sangana on the Atlantic fringe.





“The man was apprehended. He confessed to the crime and took the locals and security operatives to the kitchen, where he buried the deceased.”

Confirming the development, the state police spokesman, Asinim Butswat, said the suspect confessed to the crime and is being detained for further interrogation.

His words: “Investigation has commenced into the murder of one Blessing Menaboo, a resident of Akpama Fishing Camp, Okumbiri Town, Akassa, Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“The deceased was allegedly killed by her husband, one Monday Uwem, 30, at their Akpama Fishing Camp residence and buried her in a shallow grave in their kitchen.

“The suspect, who confessed to the crime, was arrested and detained for further interrogation and investigation.”