The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced one Augustine Ighodalo to five years imprisonment for retention of proceeds of fraud totalling $1,049,251.84.
The Head of Media and Publicity at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that Ighodalo was convicted by Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court.
According to him, the convict was arraigned on September 26 on a three-count charge of “transfer of criminal proceeds to a nominee,” following intelligence received by the Commission from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.
