A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man, Felix Okon, to five months imprisonment for threatening to kill his neigbhour.

Okon, who resides at Idu Village in Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and intentional insult and begged for leniency

“I plead with this court to reduce my punishment for I know I am guilty. I am so sorry for what I did. Please sir, temper justice with mercy.

“Please sir help me. I will not drink and be drunk again nor insult my neighbour,’’ Okon begged.

The Judge, Mr Maiwa Inuwa, in his judgment, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N8, 000.

Inuwa warned Okon to shun crime and stop insulting his elders, noting that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, had told the court that the convict threatened to kill his 63-year-old neighbour, one Raymond Ekeoha also of Idu Village.

Ukagha said that between Feb. 2 and July 20, Okon insulted Raymond and members of his family without any cause.

She said that Okon also threatened to kill the complainant with a gun, noting that the offences contravened Sections 399 and 397 of the Penal Code.

But following Okon’s plea, the prosecutor urged the court to convict Okon summarily in line with Section 112 (8) of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015.