A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Friday Peter, to four months in prison for stealing four planks of wood.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, however gave Peter an option of N20, 000 fine and ordered him to pay compensation of N52, 000 to the complainant, Akinrole Wasiu or return the said planks of wood to him.

Peter was convicted and sentenced over a charge of theft.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that Peter stole the planks of wood from the complainant’s site at Kubwa, Abuja on June 15.

He said the planks were worth N52, 000, adding that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Peter who pleaded guilty begged for leniency.