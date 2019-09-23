<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Oredo Magistrate Court has sentenced an 18-year old boy, Chetamu Ominyi, to five months imprisonment for assaulting and stealing the cell phone of a policeman, Sergeant Danguma Abdul.

Chetamu was said to have committed the offence on September 18, 2019 at Adesuwa Junction off Mission Road, Benin City.

Sergeant Abdul was going to have lunch when he was attacked by Chetamu and his gang now at large.

A three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and assault was preferred against Chetamu.

The convict pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, informed the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516, 390 and 351 of the Criminal Code, laws of the defunct Bendel State 1976 now applicable to Edo State.

Presiding Magistrate, Ivie Akere, found the accused guilty on all the three charges.

Akere sentenced Chetamu to five months imprisonment or an option of N50, 000 fine.