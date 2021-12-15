A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a man, Jamilu Muazu, to nine months imprisonment for swindling his business partner of N12 million.

Magistrate Umar Dodo convicted him on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation.

Dodo did not give the convict an option of a fine.

The police had arraigned Muazu on September 6 when a direct criminal complaint was sent by the court to the office of the AIG Zone 7 for investigation on February 23.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, submitted that the convict deceived the complainant, Aliyu Musa, to enter into a business transaction of buying and selling rice with him.

He added that the complainant, transferred the sum of N12 million into the defendant’s bank account for the purpose of his purchasing bags of rice, which they will resell and share the profit.

Ejike said, however, that immediately the said the money was transferred to the convict, he converted it to his personal use and absconded to an unknown destination until he was arrested.

He said during a police investigation, it was discovered that he committed the offence.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The convict however pleaded not guilty during the arraignment.

He was granted bail and the matter proceeded into trial until he was found guilty on Wednesday.