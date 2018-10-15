



A Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced 18-year-old Abdulkudus Shuibu, to three months imprisonment for buying a stolen Nokia cell phone.

The convict, a resident of Nyanya, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of dishonestly receiving and purchasing stolen property and begged for leniency.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, sentenced him to three months imprisonment, but, however, gave the convict N4,000 option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Vincent Osiji, had told the court that the convict dishonestly received and purchased a stolen Nokia cell phone at the rate of N2,500.

The value of the phone, property of one Suleiman Ibrahim, he said, was, however, yet to be ascertained, while the stolen phone was recovered.

Osiji said that in the course of police investigation, the convict confessed to have committed the offence, which contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.