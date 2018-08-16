A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna state son Thursday sentenced a 27-years trader, Chidi Israel, to five months imprisonment for assaulting a neighbour’s wife.

Israel, a resident at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, had pleaded guilty to a two-count of assault and intentional insult and pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

“I plead with this court to reduce my punishment for I know I am guilty. I am hot tempered but i promise to change,” Israel said.

The magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, who found the defendant guilty as charged, gave him an option to pay N5, 000 as fine.

Emmanuel warned Israel to shun crime and live in peace with his neighbours, noting that the sentence would serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Leo Chidi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 3, at his residence.

He said that Michael Mary reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna on the same date.

According to Chidi, the defendant assaulted his co-tenant, Mary by beating her to a coma after an argument.

The prosecutor said that the complainant was saved by neighbours who were at home, while the case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.

Chidi said that the offences contravened Sections 240 and 399 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Laws, 2017.