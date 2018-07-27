A Minna Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, sentenced a 20-year-old man, Adamu Wariya, to three months imprisonment for aiding his brother to evade police arrest.

Wariya was docked on one-count charge of screening of an offender, contrary to Section 167 of the Penal Code law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Ahmed Ali, had told the court that one Ishaya Zarumai, reported the alleged misdemeanour at the police station on July 22.

Ali stated that one Kaka Wariya, younger brother to the accused, was said to have enticed the complainant’s son’s wife and got her pregnant.

He said the accused prevented the police from arresting his younger brother when they tried to do so, thereby helping him to escape.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In her ruling, Magistrate Sa’adatu Gambo, sentenced him to three months imprisonment with a fine option of N20, 000.