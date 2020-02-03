<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Monday, sentenced an 18-year-old man, Yusuf Abdulfatai, to 18 months’ in prison for stealing a phone.

The Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Abdulfatai following his guilty plea, but gave him an option of fine.

“He is to pay N30, 000 or spend 18 months in prison. This judgment should serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in the act of stealing,’’ the judge held.





Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Monday Dabit, told the court that Mr Aliyu Saidu of Zinariya, Jos, reported the case at the Angwan Rogo Police Station on Jan. 21.

Dabit said that Abdulfatai stole Saidu’s infinix Hot Note worth N190, 000, from his room.

He said that the police found the phone with Abdulfatai during an investigation, adding that the phone had been given back to the owner.

Abdulfatai had pleaded guilty to stealing on arraignment and begged the court for mercy.