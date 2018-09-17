A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, the state capital, has sentenced the abductor of a Warri-based journalist, Chief Monday Whiskey, to 17 years in prison.

The convict, Okporua Otobrise, was found guilty of the crime at the end of the 6 years legal battle with the state government.

Kidnapping is punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap C21, Volume 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006 and Section 364 (2) of the Criminal Code, Cap C21, Volume 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

Otobrise, who hails from Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state and others who are now at large have allegedly kidnapped Whiskey on the 19th of March 2012 at Orhuwhorhun in Udu council area of the state.

The presiding judge of the court, Hon. Justice F.N. Azinge handed down the judgment after the prosecution counsel, a Deputy Director, T.P.I. Uriah, and E.S.Ifedora, concluded their arguments.

Justice Azinge declared in his judgment that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to kidnappers in the country.

He said, “It is common knowledge that the spate of kidnapping is on the increase in Nigeria, particularly in Delta State.

“The sentence is to act as a deterrent to others who believe that kidnapping is a lucrative enterprise or business and to rid the society of people like the Defendant who lived on crime.

“Therefore I will pronounce the sentence as is provided under the law. You James Okporua Otobrise is hereby sentenced as follows: Count I, 7 years imprisonment, Count II, 10 years imprisonment, to run concurrently. This is the judgement of the Court.”