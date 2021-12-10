Man imprisoned eight months for illicit drug deal

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has sentenced one 27-year-old Shina Abiye to eight months’ imprisonment for an unlawful deal in 500g of Cannabis Sativa.

Justice Uche Agomoh convicted Abiye on Friday following his plea of guilt and the evidence before the court.

Agomoh said that she took cognisance of the fact that Abiye did not waste the time and resources of the court before confessing.

“Besides, Abiye is a first-time offender and has expressed regret through his counsel’s submission,” she held.

The judge added that Abiye promised to be of good behaviour if given another chance.

She held: “However, to serve as a warning to others thinking of embarking on similar action, Abiye is sentenced to eight months in prison.

“The weed exhibit found in his possession shall be destroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.”

The Defence counsel, Musbau Olapade, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict.

Earlier, counsel to the NDLEA, Raphael Himinkaiye, informed the court that the convict was arraigned on a-count charge bordering on an unlawful drug deal.

Himinkaiye said that Abiye was apprehended by NDLEA operatives on April 2 at the Shasha area of Ibadan.

According to the prosecution counsel, Abiye was caught in possession of a black nylon bag containing 500g of hemp.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act Cap of 2004.